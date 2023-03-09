Europe Wound Care Product Market 2023 Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the Europe Wound Care Product Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the Europe Wound Care Product market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The Europe wound care product market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 % and will be worth of USD 6.23 Bn by 2023.

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Wound Care Product Market Research are Smith and Nephew Plc., Molnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company and other key market players.

By countries, the Europe wound care product market is divided into EU5 and the Rest of EU5. The EU5 is expected to hold more than half of the market. This is mainly backed by countries – United Kingdom, Germany, and France that are making significant investments in wound care. It is also reported that wound care market in the EU5 countries have increased quite significantly from 2015 to 2018. To overcome the difficulties, countries need more robust and effective wound care solutions.

By product type, the European wound care product market is classified into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care product. Countries in the EU5 like the U.K. and Germany dominate the surgical wound care product market in Europe.

By application segment, European wound care products are used for chronic and acute wound care. Chronic wound care is the largest and also the highest growing segment due to new cost-effective innovations in advanced wound care products.

Hospitals and specialty wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare are the end user segmentations in the European wound care product market. Home healthcare is the fastest growing segment due to its cost-effective nature. The long-term care facilities will also have a steady growth in the market, more than the hospitals and specialty wound care clinics.

Key growth factors

o The prime factor that is driving the European wound care product market is the increased thrust to provide healthcare in post-acute settings.

o Innovative products are introduced to promote faster healing and avoid scarring. Sterile, anti-bacterial products are becoming popular for the wound care treatments.

