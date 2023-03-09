North America 5G Market 2023 Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2030 | AT&T, Verizon, Comcast

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the North America 5G Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the North America 5G market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The North America 5G market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 77 % and will be worth of 127.96 Bn by 2025.

Key Companies Covered in the North America 5G Market Research are AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Bell mobility, Rogers Wireless and other key market players.

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem.

Revenue growth in North America has been stronger than any of the other developed markets. This trend has been driven primarily by higher usage of both voice and messaging services, as well as, more recent growing consumer engagement, resulting in higher levels of data usage.

The North America 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. This is further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each categories. In North America, SIM cellular connections hold 90% of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to exhibit triple-digit growth rate. For SIM cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user is expected to be around 32GB which we have expected to be saturated till 2021. On the other hand, SIM M2M cellular connections will reach around 5.3GB by 2019 and is expected to grow at an increasing rate.

Based on region, the North America 5G market is classified into the U.S. 5G market and the Canada 5G market. The U.S. is expected to hold a significant market share because it is one of the first countries to launch commercial 5G services. The advent of 5G is expected to cause wide transformation in the U.S. technology, media, and telecom industries.

Key growth factors:

o The major growth factors of the North America 5G market are broadened range of applications and services

o Rapid population penetration: By 2020, it is expected that there will be more than 300 million mobile subscribers in North America, which will be 84% of North Americas population

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

