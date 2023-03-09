Europe 5G Market 2023 Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2030 | Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Vodafone

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the Europe 5G Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the Europe 5G market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The Europe 5G market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 141% and will be worth of 47.63 Bn by 2025.

Key Companies Covered in the Europe 5G Market Research are Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, BT and other key market players.

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem.

A recent study conducted with support from the European Commission estimated that the total number of IOT connections across the EU could reach 6 Bn by 2020, and will generate a total revenue of 1.2 Tn (including software, hardware, and services).

The Europe 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. This is further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each category. In the Europe, SIM cellular connections hold 94% of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to exhibit a growth rate that is close to 200%. For SIM cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user is expected to be around 27.4GB by 2021 and we assumed that there would be stagnant usage. On the other hand, for SIM M2M cellular connections it is expected to be around 2.8GB by 2019 and is expected to grow at an increasing rate.

Based on region, the Europe 5G market is classified into EU 5G market and the rest of the Europe 5G market. The Europe region is expected to hold a significant market share because countries like the United Kingdom, and Italy are making efforts to test 5G networks in 2018 and launch 5G smartphones by next year.

Key growth factors:

o The major growth factors of the Europe 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks

o Rapid Population Penetration: by 2020, there will be more than 450 million mobile subscribers in the Europe which will be 84% of total population

