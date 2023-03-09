With the launch of a low transaction threshold virtual asset dealing service starting from March 2023, Victory Securities is making virtual asset investment easier for investors

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 March 2023 - Victory Securities (Stock Code: 8540.HK) recently announced the launch of virtual asset dealing services starting in March 2023, making it the latest player in this field. To facilitate investors' entry into virtual asset dealing, Victory Securities has set a low entry investment amount of US$100 and is offering at most up to 50% commission fee reduction during the promotional period.



Apart from offering virtual asset dealing services, Victory Securities can also provide professional investors with virtual asset private fund subscription services, while retail clients can purchase virtual asset exchange traded funds (EFTs) to allocate virtual asset to their investment portfolios. A dedicated virtual asset dealing hotline + 852 2175 0998 has also been established by Victory Securities, which is available to investors for 20 hours per day during bank working hours (09:00am - 05:00am).



Victory Securities' research team has consistently affirmed the value of virtual asset in the future. In addition to strengthening investor education with the " HONG KONG'S FIRST VIRTUAL ASSET RESEARCH CONFERENCE " held in January 2023, Victory Fintech Company Limited ("VFCL"), an associate of Victory Securities, has submitted a license application to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 7 (providing automated trading services) regulated activities. This will further strengthen Victory Securities' virtual asset business scopes. Executive Director of Victory Securities, Kennix Chan, believes that Victory Fintech Company Limited 's operation of a virtual asset trading platform, given with the regulatory approval in the coming future, will enhance the range of services to be provided to investors and bring synergies to the group's various business lines, as well as build up new clients and market.



Rooted in Hong Kong for over 50 years, Victory Securities (stock code: 8540. HK) offers comprehensive and licensed financial services. It is licensed by the SFC to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts), Type 4 (advising on securities), Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities in Hong Kong. With Victory Securities, investors can take advantage of a comprehensive range of financial services, including Hong Kong and Global securities trading, primary and secondary securities financing, corporate finance(ECM&DCM), asset management, and fund management. The launch of virtual asset dealing services is not only an important move for Victory Securities to expand its business territory, but is also in response to investors' demand for a diversified investment portfolio. Virtual assets have recently received increasing attention from investors as an emerging investment product. In addition to offering dealing services on mainstream virtual assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, Victory Securities also offers professional investment advice and risk management solutions to help investors better understand the virtual asset market and mitigate risk.



As a regulated, diversified, and security-oriented licensed corporation, Victory Securities is dedicated to promote the popularity of virtual asset. It is Victory Securities' goal to continue to provide professional services to investors and increase their investment value by investing more resources in investor education, risk management, and trading convenience.



