Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan premier wants to stop fancy criminal underworld dinners

Bamboo Union faction staged Lunar New Year party at 5-star hotel

  272
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/09 14:30
Police check identity documents at a nightclub. 

Police check identity documents at a nightclub.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Thursday (March 9) demanded an end to high-profile parties by organized crime groups after camera footage went viral of 1,000 people attending a Lunar New Year celebration.

A faction of the Bamboo Union gang, the largest of Taiwan's three main criminal syndicates, organized the March 6 event at the five-star Taipei Marriott Hotel, booking 80 tables and arranging for 170 women in traditional dress to welcome visitors, the Liberty Times reported. Other organized crime groups were later revealed to have hosted similar events, provoking public concern about their visibility.

At Thursday’s regular weekly Cabinet meeting, Chen said police at every level should take action to counter such behavior. Officers should more frequently check criminals' gathering places and collect evidence about illegal activities.

In addition to the Ministry of Interior overseeing the police, the Ministry of Justice should play its part by mobilizing prosecutors to step up their investigations into organized crime, a Cabinet spokesman quoted the premier as saying. The government is dedicated to maintaining law and order and combating criminal elements.
organized crime
Bamboo Union
criminal gangs
Chen Chien-jen
police
crackdown
Ministry of Justice
Taipei Marriott Hotel

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan premier denies interest in 2024 presidential run
Taiwan premier denies interest in 2024 presidential run
2023/02/24 14:08
Taiwan Military Police conducts early-morning drill
Taiwan Military Police conducts early-morning drill
2023/02/22 16:56
Gravel truck accidentally dumps debris in Taiwan’s Tamsui District
Gravel truck accidentally dumps debris in Taiwan’s Tamsui District
2023/02/21 12:20
KMT physically blocks Premier Chen Chien-jen's speech
KMT physically blocks Premier Chen Chien-jen's speech
2023/02/17 15:30
Tai-an cherry blossom season in central Taiwan starts this weekend
Tai-an cherry blossom season in central Taiwan starts this weekend
2023/02/14 17:20