Otoboke Beaver appears in Taipei on March 31

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In honor of International Women’s Day, Taiwan News caught up with Otoboke Beaver, an all-female punk quartet hailing from Kyoto, Japan on Saturday (March 4).

Pictured in floral print dresses, Otoboke Beaver does not hold back in attacking gender stereotypes, including domesticity and office life, and the arrogance of native English speakers.



Otoboke Beaver is busy creating an original sound. (Mayumi Hirata photo)

After releasing the album "Itokema Hits" in 2019, the band quit their day jobs to go on tour. The COVID pandemic briefly altered their plans, but with a new album "Super Champon" they are back with daily performances across the U.S. and Europe.

Along the way, they have won over critics and fans, including the "Godfather of Grunge" Dave Grohl, who added a blurb to the band’s website: "It will blow your mind, dude. It’s the most intense s@#! you have ever seen.”

Taiwan News exchanged messages with Otoboke Beaver's guitarist and backup vocalist Yoyoyoshie about the band's current motivation.

Otoboke Beaver is the name of a love hotel. I checked it online. It looks cheap. Only 3 stars. Do you go there for rest? What is special about this love hotel?

There was this hotel on the way to high school. This hotel is already gone. I've never been to a love hotel. I have a feeling that I want to try.

Do people throw bras and panties onstage when you play?

I found a bra on stage in New York. We don't need bras and panties from strangers. I feel better when I see a mosh pit.



You started as a college rock band in 2009 doing love songs but now play loud and fast. What did your office workers think? Do you want to go back to comfortable office life?

Balancing the company and the band was hard and busy, but it was also fun. I'm still good friends with my colleagues at that company. But I never wanted to go back.



You sing “I am not maternal, I give you puppy.” What does your mother think?

My family enjoys our songs and activities.



Another song goes, “Pardon? I don’t know what you mean … shut up!” Is this because people think foreigners are stupid?

There were jerks pointing out our pronunciation and English in the YouTube comments section. Accorinrin got the idea from there and made this song.

You have a yakitori song and also a champon song. Will you do a sushi song? Maybe curry rice song?

NO



What is the best thing about touring the U.S.? Do you like burgers or veggie burgers? Ramen?

Kazama Ramen in Minneapolis is epic.



What do you like about Taiwan? We have good gyoza! Xiaolongbao!

I love Taiwan!!!!! Yeah I love eating Taiwanese foods, going to live house, night clubs, and shopping!!!! And music is awesome, too. Touming Magazine is one of my favorite bands.

Do you always enjoy the show?

Yes, of course.



Thank you, I look forward to the show …

Yes yes!

Otoboke Beaver will perform at The Wall on Friday, March 31, with support from Balazwolf and BB Bomb.