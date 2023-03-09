Dancer Sharon Eyal to perform in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Co-founder of the dance troupe L-E-V Sharon Eyal is expressing heartbreak through her latest show.

After touring 13 countries, the Jerusalem choreographer's “Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart” will debut in Taipei for three days. As part of the Taiwan International Festival of Arts program, it is slated to take place at the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) on Friday (March 10).

Eyal explained that the theme for her work is always centered on love. The upcoming show takes inspiration from American novelist Yanagihara Hanya’s 2015 bestselling novel “A Little Life,” which was nominated for the Booker Prize.

In a clip released by NTCH, the dancer said she loves clubbing and working with young musicians. When creating a new show, her free soul takes the reins. "It is not about my mind, but my feelings, spirit, and dreams. It is more about letting go than knowing,” said Eyal.

The eye-catching costumes for the show were designed by Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, who brought life to 29 keywords, such as silence, emptiness, and impulse, provided by Eyal. Each outfit represents a different state that the heart can feel.

“This work came from sad feelings, but it is a bit like when you cry like crazy and you feel like laughing. It is a combination of these extreme feelings,” said Eyal.



Sharon Eyal. (NTCH photo)



Maria Grazia Chiuri is the fashion designer for “Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart.”(NTCH photo)

Sharon Eyal in the middle of the creative process. (Instagram, Sharon Eyal video)