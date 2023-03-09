Taiwan’s move to limit use of disposable toiletries criticized by hotels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hotels in Taiwan have voiced concern about the effectiveness of a policy to cut waste by providing disposable toiletries only when requested.

A draft bill announced in January asks the hotel sector to stop providing single-use toiletries unless requested by guests from July 1. Some hotels oppose the measure, saying this creates a hassle for staff at a time of acute manpower shortages.

“The measure will send hotel managers scrambling to deliver toiletries,” UDN quoted Hsu Mei-tzu (徐美子) from The Landis Taipei, a five-star hotel, as saying. Rather, the days of free toiletries should be in the past and the items should be charged and offered at check-in, some industry representatives urged at a meeting called by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on the new rule on Wednesday (March 8).

Providers of disposable toiletries have also blamed the government for introducing the measure abruptly, disregarding massive stockpiles. Meanwhile, more effort is needed to communicate the rule to both local and foreign visitors, said tourism officials and accommodation businesses.

The EPA has promised a review of the draft and a one-year buffer period before it takes effect, per the Environmental Information Center. It stipulates restricted use of 11 items, including toothbrushes, razors, travel-sized (less than 180 ml) bottles of shampoo and body wash, and slippers.

As part of the guidelines to enforce the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物清理法), hotels will also be asked to implement a 5% discount on room rates following the waste-reducing measure.