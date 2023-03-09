China protests Taiwan president's plan to meet US House Speaker McCarthy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday (March 8) protested the announced meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mao Ning (毛寧) said that China was "seriously concerned” about Tsai’s travel plans to the U.S. and has lodged stern representations with Washington for clarification, per Up Media.

Mao said that China “firmly opposes any form of official contact between the U.S. and Taiwan.” “No one should underestimate the firm determination of the Chinese government and people to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

Mao added that the "Taiwan independence forces" threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

On Tuesday (March 7), McCarthy confirmed his plans to meet with President Tsai during her trip to the U.S. this year, but he emphasized that the meeting does not mean he is ruling out a trip to Taiwan in the future.

McCarthy said his meeting with Tsai "has nothing to do with my travel, if I would go to Taiwan." “China can’t tell me where and when I can go," he added.

China conducted large-scale military drills around Taiwan after the previous House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August.