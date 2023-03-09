Innovative Brand Evnia Releases New Monitor with all the Bells and Whistles.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 March 2023 - This new monitor will make reality feel like a game.



Innovation has arrived in the gaming world, and along with it is the Philips brand Evnia, whose brand purpose is to create a playful, innovative, and welcoming environment in the gaming industry. While initiating a transformative shift in the gaming community through their message, Philips Evnia will also create positive change with their new monitor, Philips Evnia 42M2N8900, upon its release.



Philips Evnia 42M2N8900

Introducing Philips Evnia 42M2N8900, OLED Gaming Display

Positive change is not all that Evnia is bringing to the table. The new monitor is part of the Evnia 8000 series; the highest quality of products that Evnia provides, and with that series comes unmatched features for a complete gaming experience. These features include but are not limited to: True 10-bit display for smoother color gradients, OLED display for stark contrast that delivers deeper blacks and a wider viewing angle, a fast refresh rate of 138 Hz, 0.1ms GTG and low input lag for quick responsiveness, DTS for an enhanced and immersive surround sound experience, and UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precise imaging and visuals that come to life. In addition, the new monitor boasts a 4-sided thin bezel, a 42" screen, MultiView and built-in KVM for managing a dual PC setup, a USB-C port, adaptive sync, SmartImage game mode optimization, and a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) for an all-around user experience.



The Ambiglow backlight, which is the hallmark of each recent Evnia 8000 series monitor and is exclusive to the Evnia brand, is also present in the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900, redefining the gaming experience by creating a self-adapting halo of light around the monitor. However, the three main features that make the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 stand out are the 138 Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and OLED. These features can help gamers improve their gameplay performance, alongside allowing for a smooth gaming experience and vibrant imagery.



"I am very excited to announce the release of the new Philips Evnia model. At Evnia, we hope that this product will wow you with color," Xeni Bairaktari, Global Marketing Lead of Philips Monitors and IT Accessories, said. "Along with the incredible gaming speed, this product has unmatched imagery. With the new OLED technology, gamers can experience a gaming world full of bright colors and impressive contrast."



Gaming Beyond Innovation

With one of Philips Evnia's goals for the Evnia 8000 series being to 'game beyond innovation,' OLED gaming sings true to that: It is innovative and dynamic. Ultimately, the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 brings a larger screen, brighter colors, faster gameplay, and Philips Evnia's exclusive Ambiglow feature.



With this new monitor's impressive features and sleek design, Philips Evnia hopes to bring something new, and inclusive, to the table.



Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 Availability

The Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 will be available starting March and product availability may vary by country. Accessories built specifically to enhance the abilities of Evnia monitors be available after June 2023.



For additional information on Philips Evnia models:

https://www.evnia.philips



Hashtag: #PhilipsMonitors



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Evnia

Philips' new gaming brand, Evnia, plans to "Reinvent the rules". Designed for the modern gamer, Philips Evnia monitors slash stereotypes by providing more than just technical advantages, but also a sleek design that molds into any modern home environment.



At Philips Evnia, the goal is to make a monitor designed for everyone and anyone that aspires to be a gamer. With immersive features including the exclusive Ambiglow, gamers can personalize their surroundings and feel at ease when it's time to game.



As new Philips Evnia models begin to launch throughout 2023, the only thing left for us to say is "Game on".



