14 red air pollution alerts issued in north, central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Thursday (March 9) issued 14 red and 20 orange alerts in parts of northern and central Taiwan and advised the public to reduce outdoor activities in these areas.

According to the Environmental Protection Administration's (EPA) Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network, as of 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, the air quality indicators in Taoyuan City, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, and Kinmen County all exceeded a PM2.5 level of 150. A red alert for air that is "unhealthy" for all groups of people has been issued at 14 monitoring stations thus far.

Therefore, the EPA reminds all residents in northern Taiwan, central Taiwan, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Nantou County, and Kinmen County to reduce outdoor activities. Sensitive groups in Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Kaohsiung's Qiaotou District are advised to reduce strenuous outdoor activities due to 20 orange alerts issued in those areas.

According to the EPA, diffusion conditions are poor on the western side of Taiwan and pollutants are likely to accumulate. In the afternoon, due to photochemical reactions in the air, the ozone concentration is also likely to rise.