Arab Chamber of Commerce Taiwan highlights plight of Syrian earthquake victims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Arab Chamber of Commerce Taiwan brought attention to Syrian victims still suffering from the aftermath of last month’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake at its “Arabian Night To Support Syria” event on Wednesday evening (March 8).

The charity event, held in partnership with SKAL International Taipei Club, was originally planned to be a cultural one, but after the earthquake occurred, it shifted its focus to affected Syrians. “The goal of the event was to spread awareness of the Syrian victims of the earthquake and to show Taiwan’s support and solidarity not only to Syria but all the countries that were affected by this earthquake,” according to the chamber of commerce.

When the earthquake happened, the press only spoke about Turkey, chamber of commerce chairman Wael Hamouie said. “Nothing has been mentioned about Syria.”

Hamouie said Syria is still suffering from a nine-year civil war and is now dealing with two challenges since the earthquake struck. Because of the war, Syria has no friends to help, he said. He lamented that the international community mostly provided aid to Turkey, while Syria barely received any assistance.

The chairman said he wanted to raise money at the event to provide food and supplies for 700 families in Aleppo in a matter of two weeks. The boxes of supplies will have the name “Taiwan” clearly displayed, he added.

“I want to let the people of Syria know that this is from the Taiwanese.”

Hamouie mentioned that his office is currently working with multiple NGOs including the Red Crescent.

Those who want to help can contact the Arab Chamber of Commerce for more information.

Attendees of Wednesday's event included Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Andrea Bowman, Honduras Ambassador Harold Burgos, Haiti Ambassador Roudy Stanley Penn, and Guatemala Ambassador Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam.



Chairman Hamouie gives presentation on aftermath of earthquake in Syria. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



Chairman Hamouie and event attendees. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)