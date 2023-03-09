Vetter Strengthens Worldwide Commitment to Sustainable Business Practices

CDMO joins United Nations Global Compact

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 9 March 2023 - Vetter has recently become a participant of the UN Global Compact Network (UN GC). The globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) is one of the pioneers in the industry regarding responsible, sustainable, and transparent business practices. To date, only 308 biopharmaceutical companies worldwide have signed the UN Global Compact. By joining, Vetter commits itself to aligning and documenting its corporate actions to the ten defined principles. Their focus is on the enforcement and implementation of human and employee rights, environmental protection, and the prevention of corruption.Henryk Badack, Senior Vice President Technical Service and Internal Project Management is responsible for all global sustainability activities at Vetter. He explains: "We have already been pursuing a very ambitious sustainability strategy for years. By committing to the goals of the UN Global Compact, we are reaching the next level and are further expanding our initiatives to a global level."As a participant, Vetter gains access to the large network of companies and organizations that are committed to the same corporate goals. This includes much more than COreduction. The initiative sees itself as an open forum to initiate change processes and share ideas and best practice concepts. In national networks, participants develop concrete approaches to solutions and thus contribute to the overarching vision of the UN Global Compact. Vetter will submit an annual progress report. The publicly viewable document (Communication of Progress, COP) serves as important evidence of transparency and accountability."As a family-owned business in the healthcare sector, we bear great responsibility," says Henryk Badack. "And we believe in the power of cooperation. The UN Global Compact combines these two approaches very well and is also a strong commitment to shared values and goals across business sectors and national borders."With its own comprehensive initiatives, Vetter also simultaneously supports its customers and partners in their sustainable supply chain. Together, the companies achieve a responsible flow of goods and sustainable business processes in the biopharmaceutical industry.Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate initiative on sustainable business worldwide. More than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-profit organizations from over 160 countries have signed the initiative to date. Further information on the UN Global Compact Network: http://www.unglobalcompact.org Hashtag: #Vetter

About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a family-owned, global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the United States. Currently employing more than 5,900 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early-stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at https://www.vetter-pharma.com.



