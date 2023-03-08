Afghanistan: 'World's most repressive country' for women says UN

Harsh restrictions on women's rights and the reversal of progress women and girls made in education, employment and public life make Afghanistan the "world's most repressive country" for women, the UN mission to Kabul said Wednesday, marking International Women's Day.

"Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women's rights," the UN mission said.

Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN mission in Kabul, added that ever since they returned to power, the Taliban have almost focused on imposing rules "that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes."

'Caught in a cage'

Afghanistan's 11.6 million women and girls require humanitarian aid, according to the UN statement.

After their return to power in August 2021, the Taliban had initially promised a moderate system for protecting the rights of women and minorities. But later, the Islamist rulers returned to their strict and rigid interpretation of Islam reimposing restrictions on women.

Education for girls beyond the sixth grade is currently banned under the hardline rule. Women have also been barred from visiting public spaces, including parks and gyms.

The Taliban also ordered women to cover themselves head to toe in public. Females are not allowed to work in national and international organizations, including non-governmental organizations.

Hafiza, a 22-year-old former law student, who now weaves carpets at a factory in Kabul after the ban, told the Associated Press: "We all live like prisoners, we feel that we are caught in a cage."

Otunbayeva said, "It has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere."

'Betrayed by Western states'

Women outside of Afghanistan are also raising their voices and urging Western governments to speed up the aid process.

At an International Women's Day event in Berlin, Afghan women residing in Germany and the Netherlands urged governments to intensify their efforts in bringing the Afghans to Germany, to rescue them from the Taliban.

"We feel betrayed by Western states," stated a declaration signed by the group.

Efforts made by the German government have not been enough, the group said.

A special admission program is being set forth by Berlin to enable 1,000 asylum-seekers from Afghanistan to come to Germany every month.

Activists, however, demanded the authorities increase this number and make the visa process simpler for applicants.

They also asked for special protection for the women who escaped from the "misogynistic" Taliban regime.

'Impacts to resonate throughout generations'

Despite international condemnation, the Taliban have maintained their stance on the restrictions.

They claim that the bans are temporary and were put in place because women were not correctly following the Islamic dress code of wearing the hijab or the headscarf.

Also, according to Taliban leaders, gender segregation rules were not being properly observed, which led to the curtailment of the public liberties of women.

The Islamic fundamentalist regime has said university education restrictions were enacted since some of the subjects taught in the institutions were not in line with their strict interpretation of Afghan and Islamic values.

Afghanistan is currently suffering a humanitarian and hunger crisis that affects nearly 38 million people, according to aid agencies.

The situation was further aggravated last year with the leadership's work ban on women, forcing many NGOs to shut down.

Alison Davidian, the special representative for UN Women in Kabul, said the outcome of the current governmental policies "impact all Afghans and will resonate throughout generations."

aa/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)