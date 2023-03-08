Material Handling Robots Market Growth Opportunities Led by KUKA (Germany) and ABB (Switzerland)

Market Overview

The Material Handling Robots Market refers to the use of robotic systems to assist in the movement, storage, and distribution of goods and products in various industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and e-commerce. The market is driven by the need for automation in material handling operations to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance safety.

Key Takeaways

The Material Handling Robots Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of automation in various industries.

The demand for material handling robots is being driven by the need for increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved safety in material handling operations.

The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players offering a wide range of material handling robot solutions, including collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots.

Market Demand and Trend

The demand for material handling robots is being driven by the increasing need for automation in material handling operations, especially in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and e-commerce. The trend towards Industry 4.0 and the increasing use of smart factories are also contributing to the growth of the material handling robots market.

Largest Market and Fastest Growing Market:

The largest market for material handling robots is Asia-Pacific, due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing and logistics industries in the region. The fastest growing market is North America, due to the increasing adoption of automation in various industries.

Regional Snapshot:

The Material Handling Robots Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for material handling robots, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing and logistics industries in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The need for increased efficiency reduced costs, and improved safety in material handling operations.

The trend towards Industry 4.0 and the increasing use of smart factories.

The growing demand for e-commerce and logistics services.

Restraints:

High initial investment costs for material handling robots.

Concerns regarding job displacement due to automation.

Opportunities:

The increasing demand for collaborative robots in various industries.

The development of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in material handling robots.

Challenges:

The lack of skilled workforce to operate and maintain material handling robots.

The need for integration with existing systems and processes.

Key Market Segments

Type

Articulated Material Handling Robots

SCARA Material Handling Robot

Parallel Material Handling Robot

Application

Automotive

Chemical; Rubber and Plastic

Electrical and Electronics

Metal and Machinery

Food; Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Key Market Players included in the report:

FANUC (Japan)

KUKA (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi (Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Comau (Italy)

EPSON Robots (Japan)

Staubli (Switzerland)

Omron Adept Technologies (US)

DENSO Robotics (Japan)

OTC Daihen (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Universal Robots (Denmark)

Hyundai Robotics (Korea)

Siasun (China)

Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment (China)

Estun Automation (China)

Guangzhou CNC Equipment (China)

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, FANUC Corporation announced the launch of its new material handling robot series, which includes both collaborative and industrial robots. In February 2022, KUKA Robotics announced the expansion of its portfolio with the launch of a new autonomous mobile robot for material handling. In March 2022, ABB announced the acquisition of ASTI Mobile Robotics, a provider of autonomous mobile robots for material handling, to enhance its offerings in the market. In April 2022, Yaskawa Electric Corporation announced the launch of a new material handling robot that can handle payloads of up to 50kg.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q. What are material handling robots?

A. Material handling robots refer to robotic systems that assist in the movement, storage, and distribution of goods and products in various industries.

Q. What is driving the growth of the material handling robots market?

A. The growth of the material handling robots market is being driven by the need for increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved safety in material handling operations.

Q. What are the largest and fastest-growing markets for material handling robots?

A. The largest market for material handling robots is Asia-Pacific, and the fastest growing market is North America.

