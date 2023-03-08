Tourist injured after falling from art installation in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A female tourist was sent to the hospital after falling from an art installation ladder, ignoring warning signs to not climb the installation in Taitung County on Wednesday (March 8), CNA reported.

The Taitung County Cultural Affairs Department was worried that tourists would climb the ladder, so a no-climbing sign was placed next to the art installation. A witness surnamed Liu (劉) told CNA that despite warnings, a female tourist from Kaohsiung climbed the "Stairway to Heaven" installation, which then collapsed as she fell to the ground.

The tourist received head injuries and was sent to Taitung MacKay Memorial Hospital. The hospital later announced that the woman was conscious and her injuries were not life-threatening.



