Vending machine selling Taiwanese agricultural and aquatic products unveiled in Japan

COA cooperating with Japan vending machine industry to service Japanese customers

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/08 20:38
Taiwan’s Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh purchasing food from the new vending machine 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vending machines selling frozen Taiwanese agricultural and aquatic products are entering the Japanese market for the first time after being unveiled at the Taiwan Pavilion at FOODEX Japan 2023 on Tuesday (March 7), CNA reported.

The vending machines sell frozen vegetables, fruits, and aquatic products from Taiwan, including custard apples, green soybeans, groupers, beltfish, sausages, pork balls, and sweet potatoes. They will be placed at stations and other crowded locations in Japan, providing 24/7 service.

Taiwan’s Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) believes, given the technological advancement and pervasiveness of vending machines in Japan, Taiwan is apt to sell frozen agricultural and aquatic products in this way.

Council of Agriculture (COA) Deputy Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) added that most of Taiwan's agricultural and aquatic products are currently sold to Japanese consumers through supermarkets. The COA is cooperating with the Japanese vending machine industry to try servicing Japanese customers with this new sales method.

A large Japanese supermarket chain Olympic is already in contact with the COA, but it is not yet possible to evaluate the benefits of this new approach.

FOODEX Japan is the largest food event in Asia. 136 Taiwanese vendors participated in the exhibition, according to CNA.
vending machines
Foodex Japan
Taiwan Pavilion
COA

