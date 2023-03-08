Mariano Rivera spotted in central Taiwan Mazu temple

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New York Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera was spotted visiting a temple to the sea goddess Mazu in central Taiwan on Wednesday (March 8).

As the 2023 World Baseball Classic gets underway and Taiwan prepares to face off with Panama, the Panamanian-American former pitcher has been selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game in Taichung City. This is the first time that the baseball legend has visited Taiwan and baseball fans quickly spotted Rivera, dubbed the "Hammer of God" for his achievements on the mound.

After meeting former Yankees teammate Wang Chien-Ming (王建民), a native of Tainan City, he visited Dajia Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung City, reported ETtoday. As soon as he arrived, Taiwanese baseball fans swarmed Rivera, capturing photos and videos.



(Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)

Rivera reciprocated by waving and posing for photos with fans, among which included a little league baseball team from Taoyuan City's Hsing-Fu Elementary School.

The visit to the temple was part of Rivera's private itinerary and temple management did not know about it in advance.



(Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)



(Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)



(Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)



(Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)



Rivera interacts with baseball players from Hsing-Fu Elementary School. (Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)



Rivera poses with baseball players from Hsing-Fu Elementary School. (Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)