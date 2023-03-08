Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Mariano Rivera spotted in central Taiwan Mazu temple

'Hammer of God' seen paying homage to sea goddess Mazu

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/08 18:20
Mariano Rivera spotted at Dajia Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung City on March 8. (Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo) 

Mariano Rivera spotted at Dajia Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung City on March 8. (Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New York Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera was spotted visiting a temple to the sea goddess Mazu in central Taiwan on Wednesday (March 8).

As the 2023 World Baseball Classic gets underway and Taiwan prepares to face off with Panama, the Panamanian-American former pitcher has been selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game in Taichung City. This is the first time that the baseball legend has visited Taiwan and baseball fans quickly spotted Rivera, dubbed the "Hammer of God" for his achievements on the mound.

After meeting former Yankees teammate Wang Chien-Ming (王建民), a native of Tainan City, he visited Dajia Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung City, reported ETtoday. As soon as he arrived, Taiwanese baseball fans swarmed Rivera, capturing photos and videos.

Mariano Rivera spotted in central Taiwan Mazu temple
(Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)

Rivera reciprocated by waving and posing for photos with fans, among which included a little league baseball team from Taoyuan City's Hsing-Fu Elementary School.

The visit to the temple was part of Rivera's private itinerary and temple management did not know about it in advance.

Mariano Rivera spotted in central Taiwan Mazu temple
(Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)

Mariano Rivera spotted in central Taiwan Mazu temple
(Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)

Mariano Rivera spotted in central Taiwan Mazu temple
(Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)

Mariano Rivera spotted in central Taiwan Mazu temple
(Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)

Mariano Rivera spotted in central Taiwan Mazu temple
Rivera interacts with baseball players from Hsing-Fu Elementary School. (Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)

Mariano Rivera spotted in central Taiwan Mazu temple
Rivera poses with baseball players from Hsing-Fu Elementary School. (Facebook, 大甲媽祖ㄅㄜˊ 讚 photo)
WBC
World Baseball Classic
Mariano Rivera
Mazu
temples
baseball

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan faces tough challenge in World Baseball Classic
Taiwan faces tough challenge in World Baseball Classic
2023/03/05 17:12
10 government officials suspected of graft in Hsinchu stadium saga
10 government officials suspected of graft in Hsinchu stadium saga
2023/03/01 17:55
Taiwan soldier dies following self-inflicted gunshot wound
Taiwan soldier dies following self-inflicted gunshot wound
2023/02/23 15:33
World Baseball Classic photos re-uploaded after Taiwan protests absence of representation
World Baseball Classic photos re-uploaded after Taiwan protests absence of representation
2023/02/11 12:08
Mariano Rivera to toss first pitch for Taiwan’s opening WBC game
Mariano Rivera to toss first pitch for Taiwan’s opening WBC game
2023/01/23 15:51