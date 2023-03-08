Traffic control measures announced ahead of flower season on Taiwan's Alishan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Traffic controls will be enforced during this year’s Alishan flower season from March 10 to April 10, Chiayi Forest District Office said in a press release.

During the flower season, visitors to the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area will be able to enjoy blooming cherry blossoms and other flowers. The office said that the Directorate General of Highways plans to enforce traffic controls on the weekends and national holidays during the flower season, which fall on March 11-12, March 18-19, March 26, April 1-5, and April 8-9.

From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on these days, regular vehicles heading to the mountain will not be allowed to go past the 61-kilometer mark of Provincial Highway 18 (Alishan Highway), where visitors are required to take flower-viewing shuttle buses to the forest recreation area.

Chiayi Forest District Office Director Chang Tai (張岱) said that hiking in the forest is a healthy activity, recommending visitors download the free Alipedia app (森遊阿里山) to get access to sunrise times, flower viewing information, transportation, travel recommendations, and weather.



(Chiayi Forest District Office photos)