Taiwan's Dunmu 'Goodwill Fleet' begins preparations for multi-week voyage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Training for the Navy’s 2023 Dunmu Goodwill Fleet kicked off on Tuesday (March 7) after a two-year hiatus.

This year’s fleet will consist of the Panshih fast combat support ship, the Kang Ding-class frigate Chengde, and the Cheng Kung-class frigate Pan Chao.

According to the military, personnel from the three ships, the Navy band and honor guard, the Marine Corps martial arts demonstration team, Naval Academy staff, and recent Military Academy graduates will all take part in the cruise around the world, totaling around 700 people, Liberty Times reported.

The fleet will set sail on Friday (March 10) and first stop at seven ports around Taiwan for the public to visit and learn more about the ships. The ships will be at Sinbin Pier in Kaohsiung from March 10-11, Anping Port in Tainan from March 12-13, Observatory Island (測天島) in Magong from March 14-15, Taichung Port from March 17-18, Keelung Port from March 19-20, Suao Port from March 24-25, and Hualien Port from March 26-27. After that, the fleet will proceed to the next stage of training, per Liberty Times.

The military did not reveal which diplomatic allied countries the fleet will visit.

In 2020, the Goodwill Fleet was cut short due to the pandemic.