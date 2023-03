TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (March 8) announced 10,876 new local COVID cases, a 9% decrease from the same day last week.

There were 217 imported cases and 27 deaths recorded from Tuesday (March 7).

Deputy head of the CECC's medical response division Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said the continuous downward trend over the next two weeks would pave the way for easing more restrictions ahead of schedule.