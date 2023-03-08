Taiwan to play Panama in Taichung 2023 World Baseball Classic match tonight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will play Panama on Wednesday night (March 8) in one of 10 World Baseball Classic (WBC) games to be held in Taichung over the coming days, and fans can livestream the event for free here.

The game is part of the tournament’s Pool A which features teams from Taiwan, the Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, and Panama. The game will begin at 7 p.m. Taiwan time (GMT +8) at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium.

The 2023 WBC is the fifth iteration of the tournament that began in 2006, featuring major league players from around the world. The WBC 2023 returns after the pandemic put the event on a two-year hiatus between 2021 and 2022.

Taiwan’s team plays under the name Chinese Taipei and has never made it past the quarterfinals of the tournament. This has not quelled Taiwanese fans' enthusiasm for the sport, however, with the tickets for Taichung games expected to sell out, according to CNA, with ticket prices ranging from between NT$1000 (US$32) and NT$3200.

Schedule for Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium Pool A games

Wednesday, March 8

7.00 p.m. – Panama v Taiwan

Thursday, March 9

12.00 p.m. – Panama v Netherlands

7.00 p.m. – Italy v Cuba

Friday, March 10

12.30 p.m. – Cuba v Panama

7.00 p.m. – Italy v Taiwan

Saturday, March 11

12.00 p.m. – Panama v Italy

7.00 p.m. – Netherlands v Taiwan

Sunday, March 12

12.00 p.m. – Taiwan v Cuba

7.00 p.m. – Netherlands v Italy