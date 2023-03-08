Fun Japan Communications starts offering all exclusive official goods developed in collaboration with animated TV series Tokyo Revengers through FUN! JAPAN SELECT SHOP, cross-border e-commerce website for consumers in Asia, for first time!

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 8 March 2023 - JTB group company Fun Japan Communications, Ltd., operator of FUN! JAPAN, one of Asia's largest community websites for "Japan fans" (4.65 million Facebook fans, 1.28 million website subscribers as of January 2023), under the mission to "bridge between Japan and Asia," starts offering fully original goods developed in collaboration with animated TV series Tokyo Revengers through FUN! JAPAN SELECT SHOP, the company's cross-border e-commerce website for consumers in Asia!





All exclusive unique goods featuring Tokyo Revengers, the hottest and most bittersweet time travel thriller animated TV series, combined with Japan's local manufacturing skills and specialties, will be available on made to order on our cross-border e-commerce website for consumers in Asia.



The keyword for this collaboration is 'kizuna (bond).' Just like various types of close 'kizuna' depicted in the animated TV show Tokyo Revengers, made-to-order products represent connections among people and between people and things beyond borders. Consumers can expect items such as a pair of matching special glasses that change color when filled with a liquid (from a manufacturer in Tajimi City, Gifu) and exclusive premium fruit juice made from locally grown fruits (from a manufacturer in Komoro City, Nagano). Illustrations of Takemichi Hanagaki, Manjiro Sano, Ken Ryuguji, Chifuyu Matsuno, Keisuke Baji, and other popular characters from the animated TV show Tokyo Revengers, and fruit juice inspired by these characters' theme colors will be offered in a special box. These completely limited products will be available on made to order in early March 2023.



This special campaign will help people in Asia find 'kizuna' bond with Japan and rediscover attractive aspects of local communities in Japan through the animated TV series Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned.



https://en.pinkoi.com/product/j7WjjERf

https://tokyo-revengers-craftsmanship.jp/zh



Product image download link：

https://tokyo-revengers-craftsmanship.jp/resources/complete%20set%20Takemichi_Hina.jpg

Hashtag: #FunJapan



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.