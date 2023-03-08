Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's gross national income tops South Korea for 1st time in 20 years

Taiwan's stronger semiconductor sector, lower depreciation to dollar cited as reasons

  231
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/08 12:58
Taiwan and South Korea flags. (Freepik, DanaCS image)
Map highlights Taiwan and South Korea. 

Taiwan and South Korea flags. (Freepik, DanaCS image)

Map highlights Taiwan and South Korea.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's gross national income (GNI) per capita last year beat South Korea's for the first time in 20 years, due to greater relative depreciation of the South Korean won to the U.S. dollar and stronger performance by Taiwan's semiconductor industry.

South Korea's GNI per capita last year was US$32,661, representing a 7.7% decrease from 2021, according to the Bank of Korea. In 2022, the won suffered a 12.9% depreciation against the dollar, leading to a drop of 8.1% in South Korea's nominal gross domestic product (GDP) denominated in U.S. dollars.

However, the bank pointed out that on a won basis, South Korea's nominal GDP actually rose 3.8% over the previous year to 2,150.6 trillion won. In addition, its GNI on a won basis rose by 4.3% to 42.203 million won.

With a GNI per capita of US$33,565 in 2022, Taiwan exceeded South Korea's GNI by US$904. This marks the first time Taiwan has surpassed South Korea's per capita GNI since 2002.

Meanwhile, the New Taiwan dollar depreciated less to the U.S. dollar compared to the won at 6.8%.

Darson Chiu (邱達生), a research fellow at Taiwan Institute of Economic Research's (TIER) Department of International Affairs, outlined two main factors leading to Taiwan rising past South Korea, cited by CNA. First is the fact that the won depreciated more against the U.S. dollar than the NT dollar.

The second reason, according to Chiu, is that during the pandemic, Taiwan's exports, particularly of semiconductors, increased amid the accelerated adoption of the digital economy. However, Chiu said that South Korea's trade surplus has turned into a trade deficit, naturally dragging down economic performance.

Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) Vice President Wang Jiann-chyuan (王健全) told the news agency that Taiwan's economic growth rate has been strong over the past years. Wang said that the pandemic has driven telemedicine, online entertainment, and consumer electronics, while the U.S.-China technology war has driven semiconductor orders from Taiwan.

Wang said Taiwan is also leveraging its geographical location with its New Southbound Policy. He asserted that Taiwan's epidemic prevention measures have been effective while not negatively impacting Taiwan's manufacturers.

As to why South Korea's exports and economic performance have not been as good, Wang claimed that South Korea's semiconductor production is mainly designed for consumer electronics, while Taiwan's chips have a more diversified customer base. For example, TSMC has a dominant market share of high-end semiconductors, while the demand for consumer electronics has declined, impacting South Korea more severely than Taiwan.

Wang pointed out that in recent years, South Korean firms have also faced increasing competition from Chinese rivals. In addition to semiconductors, South Korean companies face fierce competition from Chinese corporations in many other industries such as consumer electronics, home appliances, and mobile phones, greatly hampering exports.
GNI
gross national income
Taiwan GNI
South Korea GNI
Taiwan economy
Taiwan economic growth

RELATED ARTICLES

US businesses remain confident in Taiwanese economy
US businesses remain confident in Taiwanese economy
2023/02/07 13:01
Taiwan to maintain market share as chip shortage lasts through 2022
Taiwan to maintain market share as chip shortage lasts through 2022
2022/01/28 10:37
Academia Sinica estimates Taiwan's GDP will grow 3.85% next year, warns of inflation
Academia Sinica estimates Taiwan's GDP will grow 3.85% next year, warns of inflation
2021/12/22 15:17
Taiwan needs a capitalist party
Taiwan needs a capitalist party
2021/12/19 11:45
Think tank takes temperature of Taiwan’s manufacturing sector
Think tank takes temperature of Taiwan’s manufacturing sector
2021/11/26 15:33