US-Taiwan Business Council urges Washington to provide substantial support for Taiwan's defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Washington needs to do more to bolster Taiwan’s defense, U.S.-Taiwan Business Council (USTBC) Rupert J. Hammond-Chambers said in a USTBC press release issued on Tuesday (March 7).

U.S. military and government officials, as well as lawmakers, have all “expressed a sense of urgency” about the Chinese threat towards Taiwan, but the White House has not acted with the same imperativeness. According to Hammond-Chambers, “General rhetorical support for Taiwan is not enough, nor is the narrowness of security assistance focused solely on a so-called asymmetric approach."

Hammond-Chambers indicated that the proposed Taiwan Policy Act would establish a standard for U.S. interests regarding Taiwan and be beneficial for national security. However, the bill ultimately did not garner enough support due to fear of provoking China.

Hammond-Chambers noted that some of the bill’s security provisions were included in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, but the most impactful Taiwan-related provisions were left out.

“The Taiwan government is now in a quandary,” the council president said. It needs to uphold close relations with the U.S., but the Ministry of National Defense, Legislative Yuan, and National Security Council are all worried about the “asymmetric” approach to defense that is currently forced on Taiwan by Washington, he conveyed.

“The threat that China poses to Taiwan extends beyond a D-Day style attack, but American support for the island apparently does not,” Hammond-Chambers said.

He also added that the White House’s failure to help boost Taiwan’s defense only leaves one winner in this entire situation: China. As Hammond-Chambers said, “Their silence on this matter to date is deafening, and it is a good indication that they’re staying out of the way lest any comments end up rallying support for future grants to Taiwan.”