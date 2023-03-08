Taiwanese traditional art sweeps Taipei Fashion Week AW23

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Fashion Week AW23 features an array of high-end haute couture that synthesizes elements of traditional crafts and modern art.

This is the sixth year of Taipei's fashion week, but its opening show will take place in Tainan for the first time on March 22. Collaborations by fashion designers and traditional Taiwanese artists are expected to turn heads at the opening event at Nankunshen Temple, which was built in 1923.

The collections are inspired by the Taiwanese religion and patterns of Ba Jia Jiang (八家將), shadow play shows, and Song Jiang team (宋江陣), which is a combination of martial art and folklore performance. Tang Mei Yun Taiwanese Opera Company, award-winning violinist Richard Lin (林品任), and pianist Liao Pei-chun (廖培鈞) will also perform live, accompanied by seven minutes of fireworks.

This year's fashion week ambassador is actress Joanne Tseng (曾之喬), who appeared at a press event on Tuesday (March 7) wearing a floor-length baroque dress. The outfit was designed by Just In XX Founder, Justin Chou (周裕穎), and temple painter Chung Wu-nan (莊武男).

During the fashion week, which ends April 9, 12 brands including Claudia Wang, Daniel Wong, and Gioia Pan will release their latest designs in various venues in Taipei. Online booking is required.



14 fashion designers release highlights of their latest collections. (Ministry of Culture photo)

(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)