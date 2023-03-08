Omnichat unveils AI Chatbot integrated with ChatGPT, empowering chat commerce in multiple messaging platforms

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 March 2023 - Omnichat as a leading omni-channel chat commerce solution provider, launches "Omni AI" - a new chatbot integrated with ChatGPT 3.5. The integration has created seamless communications with artificial intelligence across multiple messaging platforms covering WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, LINE. Leveraging the most advanced AI language model, Omni AI serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers' enquiry, recommend products as well as facilitate marketing campaign planning with automated customer support, marketing and sales service.



Achieving 300% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past three consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ companies around the globe including OSIM, Timberland, Logitech, Sa Sa, Venchi, Eu Yan Sang, etc. In 2022, the company helped retailers generate US$600 million in Gross Merchandise Value, which was a 230% YoY growth. Daily active social messenger users through Omnichat reached 23 million and the conversion rate facilitated by Omnichat was 500% higher than the average of eShop.



The incorporation of ChatGPT into Omnichat's all-in-one messaging platform marks a significant development in transforming customer engagement through AI-powered chatbots. "With its conversational capabilities, Omni AI is more capable to understand the preference of customers and facilitate retailers to generate higher conversions across multiple messaging platforms," Alan Chan, Founder & CEO of Omnichat remarked. "Combing with our online-merge-offline sales solution and customer journey which pair with revenue tracking across online and offline channels, we are excited to see how Omni AI can further enable retailers to drive revenue growth to the next level."



With a presence in Asia Pacific, Omnichat is planning to expand to global markets within this year. The team grows 5 times from 2022 to over 100 staff now. The company is looking for the next round of funding. "With the power of OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, we aim to develop the first US$10 billion SaaS company in Asia in future," Alan said.



About Omnichat:

Founded in 2017, Omnichat is an omni-channel chat commerce solution provider that centralises customers' conversations from WhatsApp Business Platform, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, LINE, WeChat and website live chat into a single platform to enhance efficiency.



Leveraging online-merge-offline(OMO) sales integration, marketing automation, chatbots as well as customer service platform, Omnichat is committed to empowering brands to deliver personalised shopping experience and drive smart retail transformation.



