Ukraine: How the war is making soil and water toxic

At some point, the war in Ukraine will end, hopefully. But even when it does, when the deathly explosions of all the rockets and bombs cease, their destructive potential will be far from exhausted.

Because the grenades, mines and other explosive shots have destroyed buildings and that has released asbestos into the environment. They have also hit refineries, allowing oil and other chemicals to leak into the ground, soils and water systems. That's not to mention the ammunition itself, which contains toxic elements. These corrosive chemicals have come to stay.

The news agency Reuters reports that at least 10.5 million hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine has been contaminated with chemicals, with ramifications for global food security.

Once those chemicals get into the soils and ground water, it may only be a matter of time before they get into humans via plants, animals and drinking water.

At least, that is what toxicologists say could happen. They are not entirely sure how the environment will deal with these toxic substances or what effect they could have on humans.

Explosives and heavy metals

"We're only just starting to deal with the munitions left in the oceans," said Edmund Maser, director of the Institute for Toxicology at the University Clinic in Kiel, Germany.

So, many questions remain unanswered. But Maser's research has led him and his team to one conclusion already — and that is that poisonous chemicals are bad news for living things.

Alone in the German parts of the North and Baltic Seas, said Maser, there are 1.6 million tons of rusting munitions resting on the seabed.

As these munitions degrade and corrode, they release toxic cocktails into the water, endangering the ecosystem, and those toxins may ultimately end up in fish and other seafood that people eat.

TNT is carcinogenic

Among the most dangerous elements in munitions are the explosives themselves, and the heavy metals. That includes Trinitrotoluene, better known as TNT, a nitroaromatic compound that is known for its explosive power.

"We know through feeding experiments on rats and mice that TNT is toxic," said Maser, who has also observed how TNT from the sunken munitions is toxic for ocean life.

"TNT compromises the ability of marine life to reproduce, grow and develop," said Maser. "We also know from these studies that TNT and other explosives are carcinogenic."

Mercury, arsenic and lead destroy cells

Some heavy metals, such as arsenic and cadmium, are carcinogenic.

"Above all, the detonators contain heavy metals, such as mercury in the form of a fulminant that makes the TNT explode faster," said Maser. A fulminant acts as a kind accelerant.

As a heavy metal, mercury is also damaging for nerve cells: "It can lead to birth defects in unborn babies," said Maser.

Lead has similar effects and can cause development disorders or miscarriages.

Kateryna Smirnova, a researcher at the Sokolovsky Institute for Soil Science and Agrochemistry Research at Ukraine's National Academy of the Sciences, said that soil samples from Kharkiv — one of the major battle sites in the east of the country — had already shown higher concentrations of lead and cadmium.

Smirnova's colleague, Oksana Naidyonova, a microbiologist at the Sokolovsky Institute, explained that heavy metals have a negative effect on bacteria in the soil.

"They inhibit the development of plants and the supply of micronutrients, which leads to physiological defects and reduces their ability to withstand disease," Naidyonova said.

But the chemicals won't necessarily stay in the soil. TNT, for example, could be carried away by the wind and distributed farther afield, said Maser. And rain may reach some of the substances found deeper in the ground.

"The elements may then get into surface waters and contaminate streams, rivers and lakes," he said.

Based on his research in the North and Baltic Seas, Maser said it was possible that the munitions chemicals in Ukraine would enter the food chain.

"We are concerned that people could be at risk if they eat contaminated fish," he said.

And if the rains run off, allowing the chemicals to get into the ground water, "that would mean drinking water was at risk of becoming contaminated," Maser said.

If the water "seeps" in that way, plants could consume mercury and other chemicals. And if those plants happen to be crops like wheat or vegetables, then those chemicals would likewise end up on our dinner plates.

Will Ukraine's soil be toxic forever?

Maser thinks the war will leave the Black Sea — off Ukraine's southern coast, where a lot of the fighting has taken place — in a similar state as the North and Baltic Seas when this war is over. He said it will be a sea full of poisonous munitions that is easily forgotten.

His team are looking for ways to extract toxic TNT from the water. "We hope that bacteria could do it," he said. But the researchers have yet to find a bacterium that could be deployed systematically. So, it's still a problem to be solved.

The toxicologist said it may be possible to remove the top layer of soil in Ukraine and use various processes to remove the heavy metals and TNT. Such methods are, however, expensive and take a long time.

Billions of damage in the ground

The experts DW contacted at Ukraine's Sokolovsky Institute said they estimated the total damage could run to more than $15 billion. But they stressed that that was a preliminary calculation.

In any case, when we talk about removing heavy metals, all we mean is moving them from one location to another, where they would be less likely to harm people and other living things. As Maser told us, heavy metals are heavy metals forever: "You can't get rid of them."

This article was translated from German.