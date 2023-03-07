The Holderness Family Net Worth (latest update)

The Holderness Family’s Net Worth

The Holderness family, made up of parents Penn and Kim and children Lola and Penn Charles, has amassed a large following, recognition as well as wealth just by documenting their everyday life. One of the premier YouTube families on the entire platform, The Holderness family is known for creating family-centric videos on their various YouTube channels. Estimated The Holderness Family Net Worth is $500K. Get further details about the YouTuber family’s earnings.

Real name: Penn Holderness (father), Kim Holderness (mother), Lola Holderness,

Penn Charles Holderness

Holderness Family Net Worth: $500K

Nationality: American

Occupation: Comedic YouTuber

Salary and Income Sources

There are different channels that YouTube stars run, helping them acquire a huge amount of wealth. Popular channels include Holderness Family Music; Holderness Family Laughts; HappyandHealthyish; PC Holderness.

As per the records by MoneyProMax, the site that has been working on listing the income details of YouTubers and celebrities, podcasts, books, and more also adds up to the earnings. The channels help the family make around $15K a month.

A successful YouTube career

Music parody sketches present the parents, Penn and Kim, making humorous parodies of popular songs and music videos. Their second most successful YouTube channel Holderness Family Laughs, too, has helped the pair earn recognition and wealth as well. A successful YouTube channel, HappyandHealthyish, created on February 26, 2019, serves as Kim’s personal channel posting stuff like her ideas about fitness, nutrition, and battling her anxiety and depression.

The youngest son, Penn Charles, posts on a separate channel regarding his obsession with American football.

The YouTube Career started In 2010, but they found fame in 2013. a renewed resurgence of interest in the early 2020s helped them earn tremendous fame for the reason that they were mainly focused on making pandemic-themed videos in their house.

Fox & Friends, The Today Show, and Good Morning America interviewed the family as well to learn about their key to success

The Holderness family currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina with their dog, Sunny while the detailed update, according to MoneyProMax, is that North Carolina is the home state of the patriarch Penn Holderness.

Penn Holderness initially moved to Raleigh to start working as a local news anchor, and also his wife Kim moved with him. Uploading videos earned them success gradually, and that’s when they started their company Holderness Family Productions in 2013, also based in Raleigh. Kim works as the Chief Executive Officer, while Penn serves as Chief Creative Officer.

Final say

