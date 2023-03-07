Scooter rider killed by gravel truck in Taipei after front vehicle brakes suddenly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fatal traffic accident involving three scooters and a gravel truck occurred in Beitou, Taipei on Tuesday (March 7).

The Beitou Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department received a report around 8 a.m. on Tuesday (March 7) that a multiple-car accident had occurred on Daye Road, CNA reported. Officers found that the accident was initially triggered by a 53-year-old male scooter rider surnamed Liao (廖), who braked suddenly upon seeing a garbage cart from the Taipei Department of Environmental Protection.

Liao’s action caused another male rider behind him surnamed Chien (簡) to lose control and fall to the left. After Chien fell down, he was run over by a gravel truck being driven in the same direction by a 64-year-old man surnamed Huang (黃). Another 19-year-old male scooter rider surnamed Hsin (辛) also hit Chien’s scooter.

Chien died of a severe head injury. The drivers of the other three vehicles were not injured.

The police gave alcohol tests to all drivers involved in the incident, after which they ruled out they had been driving under the influence, according to CNA.