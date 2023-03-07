Ukraine updates: Kyiv generals vow to keep defending Bakhmut

Ukrainian top generals have vowed to continue to defend the contended eastern city of Bakhmut amid reports suggesting that Russia is inching closer to capturing it.

After months of fighting in and around Bakhmut, Russian forces remain adamant about capturing the city, which would be their first significant battlefield victory in some six months.

Western strategists and officials suggest a Russian occupation of the city would be of more symbolic than strategic value.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, however, said control of Bakhmut would allow Moscow's forces to mount further attacks deeper inside Ukraine.

"The city is an important hub for defending Ukrainian troops in the Donbas. Taking it under control will allow further offensive actions to be conducted deep into Ukraine's defensive lines," he said.

Reports from the battlefield suggest that Ukrainian troops have recently been reinforcing positions west of the city, apparently preparing to withdraw.

However, in his nightly address on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held discussions with top generals and they agreed "not to withdraw."

"The command unanimously supported this position. There were no other positions. I told the commander-in-chief to find the appropriate forces to help our guys in Bakhmut," Zelenskyy said.

The battle has drained both sides' artillery reserves, with thousands of shells fired daily.

The Russian Wagner mercenary force, which is leading the assault, has pleaded for more ammunition to secure a victory.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has been vocal about a deepening rift with the Russian Defense Ministry amid rising rivalry between the two bodies on the Ukrainian battlefield.

"I'm knocking on all doors and sounding the alarm about ammunition and reinforcements, as well as the need to cover our flanks," Reuters quoted him as saying in a statement.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 7:

German defense minister lukewarm on permanent Baltic deployment

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says Berlin is committed to protecting its NATO partners but expressed skepticism about permanently stationing a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania — as called for by the Baltic country.

While on a visit to joint Lithuanian-German military exercises, Pistorius said it would observe the military alliance's mutual defense pact "with no ifs or buts."

The minister said a German unit that traveled to Lithuania, the armored infantry brigade 41, had proven capable of easily deploying there, noting that the troops covered 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) from Germany "in record time " with only one vehicle breakdown.

Some 1,450 soldiers from Germany are presently stationed in Lithuania, including parts of the brigade involved in the exercises.

After visiting the troops, Pistorius was sent to hold military policy talks with counterparts in the capital, Vilnius.

Kyiv starts talks to prolong grain export deal

Ukraine has started talks with partners on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative to ensure Kyiv can continue shipping grain to the global market, a senior Ukrainian government source told Reuters news agency.

The source said Ukraine had not held discussions with Russia, which blockaded Ukrainian Black Sea ports after its invasion last year, but that it was Kyiv's understanding that its partners were talking to Moscow.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered by the UN and Turkey last July and was extended in November. It is due to expire on March 18.

Moscow court jails man over posts about military

A Moscow court has sentenced Dmitry Ivanov, a former mathematics student and creator of the Protest MGU telegram channel, to more than eight years in a penal colony.

Ivanov was tried under a section of law about "military fakes" for posts about Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. He was prosecuted over 11 posts that dealt with, among other things, the events of March last year in Bucha, where Russian troops are alleged to have committed war crimes, and the shelling of Mariupol.

Ivanov pleaded not guilty and maintained that the information in his posts was true.

"Literally the entire indictment, from the first to the last word, is contrary to reality. I subscribe to every word that I wrote a year ago," he said.

The Timiryazevsky Court of Moscow, which found 23-year-old Ivanov guilty of spreading "fake news" about the Russian army, also banned him from being an administrator on internet and social media sites for four years after his release. The prosecution had asked the court to sentence Ivanov to nine years in prison.

Ukraine investigates 'Russia's prisoner of war' shooting

Ukraine's investigative department is treating the incident of a purported shooting of a seemingly Ukrainian unarmed man at the hands of what are believed to have been Russian forces as a crime, the country's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

A video circulated on social media on Monday, causing an outcry in Ukraine. The video shows what appears to be an unarmed man in uniform with a Ukrainian flag insignia on his arm. The man is heard saying "Slava Ukraini," which means "Glory to Ukraine," before multiple shots are heard and the man is seen collapsing as bullets hit his body.

A voice is heard telling him to "die" in Russian.

In a statement on Monday, Kostin tweeted that the video "shocked Ukrainian society" and was being investigated under Ukraine's criminal dode.

Kostin stressed that "even war has laws," accusing Russian forces of "systematically" neglecting international law.

China claims countries have hidden agenda in the war

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang claimed that an "invisible hand" has been "using the Ukraine crisis to serve certain geopolitical agendas."

During his first press conference since becoming China's top diplomat on Tuesday, Qin said that China believes any peace talks must respect the "legitimate security concerns of all parties."

He also appeared to urge countries to soften punitive measures toward Russia by saying, "Sanctions and pressure will not solve the problem."

In a recent position paper on China's stance on the war, Beijing called for dialogue but did not propose new initiatives for peace talks.

While Russia has grown increasingly isolated on the international stage since it launched the war, its ties with China have been growing.

In the year since the war erupted, China has not yet condemned Russia's move to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

