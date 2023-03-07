What to see in Georgia

Multicultural, multiethnic, multireligious: this is Georgia. The breathtakingly beautiful country between the Caucasus Mountains and the Black Sea is ... Multicultural, multiethnic, multireligious: this is Georgia. The breathtakingly beautiful country between the Caucasus Mountains and the Black Sea is one of the oldest settlement areas in the world. Today, about 3.7 million people live in this small country. Geographically, it sits at the border of Europe and Asia, but its inhabitants call it the "balcony of Europe."