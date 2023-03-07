Procurement Software Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, and Opportunity 2022-2027

Astute Analytica added a brand-new market research study on Procurement Software Market. This report is in style, much like the current COVID-19 effect on the market. The industry has been divided into several segments, which allows the study of the worldwide Procurement Software Market to provide excellent information on the market.

The Global Procurement Software Market is projected to make a forward leap in its revenue from US$ 6,115.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 9,654.8 Mn by 2026. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period 2022-2026.

The key players in the Global Procurement Software Market are SAP SE, Proactis Holdings PLC, Coupa Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation, among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on emerging markets. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

By Deployment segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Software segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into:

Spend Analysis

E-Sourcing

E-Procurement

By Industry segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into:

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

By Region segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of LA

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



