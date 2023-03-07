Roses at Taipei Rose Garden to reach full bloom this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Taipei Rose Festival kicked off at Xinsheng Park's Taipei Rose Garden in Zhongshan District on March 1 to show off more than 800 varieties of roses, and the show will last until the end of this month.

There will be a total of six exhibition areas: the "variety area," the "flower sea area," the "colorful rose garden," the "breeders’ garden," the "horticultural plant exhibition area," and everyone's favorite, the "secret garden" with stone arches and heart-shaped fountains, Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office said in a press release.



The Taipei Rose Festival is different from other flower shows in that people can come to the garden to enjoy the flowers all year round. With excellent landscape design, visitors can capture the unique picture of roses and airplanes in the same frame at close range, according to the release.

It is estimated that the roses at the garden will reach full bloom on Friday (March 10), the office said.

Weekend fairs among other activities have been specially planned for this year's event, with food trucks and businesses related to rose products to be stationed at the venue, including vendors of rose essential oils, rose jam, cut flowers, houseplants, and gardening materials.

For more information about the Taipei Rose Festival, visit the event’s official website or the Flowers In Taipei website.

Taking the MRT:

(a) Exit 1 of MRT Yuanshan Station, walk east along Minzu East Road to Xinsheng Park, about 15 minutes on foot.

(b) Exit 4 of MRT Zhongshan Elementary School Station, walk north along the third section of Xinsheng North Road, and walk for about 10 minutes.



(YouTube, Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office video)



(Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photos)