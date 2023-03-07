Mental Health Market 2022 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2030 | Acadia Healthcare, The MENTOR Network, Universal Health Services

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Mental Health Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Mental Health Market is anticipated to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 384.85 Bn in 2021 to US$ 560.33 Bn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.43% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The global Mental Health Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors. The report's key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The key players in the Global Mental Health Market are Acadia Healthcare, The MENTOR Network, Universal Health Services, Inc., Behavioral Health Network, Inc., CareTech Holdings PLC, and Promises Behavioral Health, among others.

The development work being done in the market sector for Mental Health Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the various segments of the Global Mental Health Market:

By Mental Disorder segment of the Global Mental Health Market is sub-segmented into:

Mood Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Personality Disorders

Psychotic Disorders

Eating Disorders

Trauma-related Disorders

Substance Abuse Disorders

Others

By Treatment Techniques segment of the Global Mental Health Market is sub-segmented into:

Intervention Counselling

Individualized Therapy

Group Therapy

Family Counselling

Discharge Planning

Psychological Intervention

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Dialectical behavior therapy

Medication evaluation & therapy

Psychotherapy

Trauma Therapy

Dual diagnosis treatment

By Patient Age Group segment of the Global Mental Health Market is sub-segmented into:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Region segment of the Global Mental Health Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



