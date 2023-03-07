Mental Health Market 2022 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2030 | Acadia Healthcare, The MENTOR Network, Universal Health Services

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Mental Health Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.
The Mental Health Market is anticipated to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 384.85 Bn in 2021 to US$ 560.33 Bn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.43% over the forecast period 2022-2030.
The global Mental Health Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors. The report's key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.
Leading Companies
The key players in the Global Mental Health Market are Acadia Healthcare, The MENTOR Network, Universal Health Services, Inc., Behavioral Health Network, Inc., CareTech Holdings PLC, and Promises Behavioral Health, among others.
The development work being done in the market sector for Mental Health Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area.
Segmentation Overview
The following are the various segments of the Global Mental Health Market:
By Mental Disorder segment of the Global Mental Health Market is sub-segmented into:
- Mood Disorders
- Anxiety Disorders
- Personality Disorders
- Psychotic Disorders
- Eating Disorders
- Trauma-related Disorders
- Substance Abuse Disorders
- Others
By Treatment Techniques segment of the Global Mental Health Market is sub-segmented into:
- Intervention Counselling
- Individualized Therapy
- Group Therapy
- Family Counselling
- Discharge Planning
- Psychological Intervention
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Dialectical behavior therapy
- Medication evaluation & therapy
- Psychotherapy
- Trauma Therapy
- Dual diagnosis treatment
By Patient Age Group segment of the Global Mental Health Market is sub-segmented into:
- Pediatric
- Adult
- Geriatric
By Region segment of the Global Mental Health Market is sub-segmented into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
