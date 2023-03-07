Digital Therapeutics Market 2022 to 2030 Size: Focusing Long-Term Professional Industry And Making New Commitments

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Digital Therapeutics Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Digital Therapeutics Market is estimated to witness a major jump in revenue from US$ 3,744.3 Million in 2021 to US$ 24,143.3 Million by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 23.1% over the projection period 2022-2030.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Digital Therapeutics Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors. The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The key players in the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market are Livongo Health, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Click Therapeutics Inc., Happify Health, Kaia Health, Teladoc Health, Inc., Medtronic, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., ResMed and Voluntis among others.

Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on emerging markets. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The development work being done in the market sector for Digital Therapeutics Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

The global Digital Therapeutics Market is segmented based on component, application, sales channel, and region. The industry trends in global digital therapeutics market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market:

By Component segment of the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is sub-segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application segment of the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is sub-segmented into:

Preventive Applications Prediabetes​ Obesity​ Nutrition​ Lifestyle Management​ Others​



Treatment/Care-related Applications​ Diabetes​ CNS Disorders​ Mental Health Disorder Other CNS Disorders​ Chronic Respiratory Disorders​ Musculoskeletal Disorders​ Cardiovascular Diseases Smoking Cessation​ Medication Adherence​ Gastrointestinal Disorders​ Substance Use & Addiction Management​ Rehabilitation & Patient Care​



By Sales Channel segment of the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is sub-segmented into:

Business-to-business (B2B) Employer Healthcare Provider Payers Pharmaceutical Companies Others

Business-to-consumer (B2C) Patient Caregiver



By Region segment of the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



