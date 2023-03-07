Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Quality and Quantity Analysis | AbbVie, Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Atea Pharmaceuticals

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.
The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market is expected to reach revenue of US$ 4,202.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. The market growth over the forecast period reflects the recovery of the industry from Covid-19 and the subsequent shift in the growth trend. The respiratory syncytial virus market is estimated to account for a revenue of US$ 1,823.3 Million in 2021.
Leading Companies
The players profiled in the research report are as follows – AbbVie, Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Celltrion Inc, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson’s, mAbxience, Merck Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.
Segmentation Overview
By Drug Type
- Synagis
- Ribavirin
- Virazole
- Palivizumab
- Riba Tab
- Others
By Dosage Form
- Injectable
- Oral
- Inhaler
- Others
By Treatment Type
- Immune Prophylaxis
- Supportive Care
- Antiviral Medications
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- Retail Pharmacies
- Clinics
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
