Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Quality and Quantity Analysis | AbbVie, Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Atea Pharmaceuticals

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market is expected to reach revenue of US$ 4,202.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. The market growth over the forecast period reflects the recovery of the industry from Covid-19 and the subsequent shift in the growth trend. The respiratory syncytial virus market is estimated to account for a revenue of US$ 1,823.3 Million in 2021.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

Leading Companies

The players profiled in the research report are as follows – AbbVie, Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Celltrion Inc, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson’s, mAbxience, Merck Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

Segmentation Overview

By Drug Type

Synagis

Ribavirin

Virazole

Palivizumab

Riba Tab

Others

By Dosage Form

Injectable

Oral

Inhaler

Others

By Treatment Type

Immune Prophylaxis

Supportive Care

Antiviral Medications

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Clinics

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



