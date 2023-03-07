Ophthalmic Devices Market 2023 to 2031 | Booming Worldwide with Significant Growth

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Ophthalmic Devices Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.
The Ophthalmic Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 69.2 billion by 2031 from 44.3 billion in 2022, with growth at CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Ophthalmic Devices Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.
The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.
Leading Companies
- Alcon
- Bausch + Lomb
- Canon Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Clearlab SG PTE, Ltd.
- HEINE Optotechnik
- Hoya Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Vision
- Oculus Inc.
- Reichert, Inc.
- Beye, LLC(Keeler)
- CSO srl
- Takagi
- Rexxam
- Inami
- Ellex Medical Laser Limited
- Iridex Corp.
- Other Prominent players
The development work being done in the market sector for Ophthalmic Devices Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.
Segmentation Overview
By Product
- Vision Care Products
- Surgical Devices
- Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
By Vision Care
- Spectacles
- Contact Lenses
By Surgical Devices
- Cataract Surgical Devices
- Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices
- Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices
- Refractive Surgical Devices
- Glaucoma Surgical Devices
- Ophthalmic Microscopes
- Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories
By Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
- Ophthalmoscopes
- Chart Projectors
- Corneal Topography Systems
- Fundus Cameras
- Lensometers
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems
- Autorefractors & Keratometers
- Optical Biometry Systems
- Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners
- Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers
- Phoropters
- Retinoscopes
- Slit Lamps
- Specular Microscopes
- Tonometers
- Wavefront aberrometers
- Indirect Ophthalmic Lens
By End Users
- Consumers
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Other End Users
