Lithium-ion Battery Market 2022 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2027 | LG Chem, BYD Company, Samsung SDI

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Lithium-ion Battery Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Lithium-ion Battery Market was valued at US$ 60,385.6 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,85,040.3 Mn by 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Lithium-ion Battery Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

Key players holding majority of the market share in the global Lithium-ion Battery Marketplace are LG Chem, BYD Company, Samsung SDI, Panasonic corporation and CATL among others.

The development work being done in the market sector for Lithium-ion Battery Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

Following are the different segments of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market: –

By Type Segment of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

By Power Capacity Segment of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is Sub-Segmented into:

0-300 mAH

3,000-10,000 mAH

10,000-60,000 mAH

More than 60,000 mAH

By Application segment of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Consumer Electronics OEMs Smartphones Laptops UPS Systems Smart Cameras Smart Watches Smart Glasses Smart Textiles Others



Automotive OEMs Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Others (Service Stations/Dealers)

Energy Storage Commercial Industrial Residential Utilities

Industrial OEMs Military Industrial Equipment Medical Marine Telecommunication Mining Forklifts Others

Other OEMs

Aftermarket

By Form/Design Segment of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Pouch

Cylindrical

Elliptical

Prismatic

Custom Design

By Region Segment of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market is Sub-Segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



