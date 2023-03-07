Newsweek lists National Taiwan University Hospital as one of world’s best

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan made its first appearance this year in Newsweek’s annual ‘World’s Best Hospitals’ list, with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) ranking as the country’s best, or at No. 249 on a global basis.

The U.S. magazine and global data firm Statista said they ranked 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries, including Taiwan on the list for the first time. A total of 35 Taiwan hospitals were featured on the list, though only NTUH made it into the top 250.

Superintendent Wu Ming-shiang (吳明賢) expressed surprise at the fact that most Taiwan hospitals were rated relatively low, UDN reported. Considering local hospitals’ technological achievements and high-quality levels of service, they should have appeared higher on the list, even in the top 100, according to Wu, who added that many hospitals are unlikely to agree with the ranking they received.

NTUH was followed by Taipei Veterans General Hospital, the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital campus in Kaohsiung City, National Cheng Kung University Hospital in Tainan City, and the China Medical University based in Taichung City.