Annual Taipei Grand Hike challenge kicks off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Taipei Grand Hike kicked off on March 1 and will last until the end of this year, the Geotechnical Engineering Office said in a press release.

The city has been holding the annual event to award anyone who finishes the hike before the end of the year with gifts and a certificate.

To make this year’s activity more challenging, completing a ride along the riverside bicycle route is included in the challenge for the first time. This year’s challenge is to complete a 130-kilometer route that circles around Taipei and consists of seven mountain trail sections and one riverside bike path section.

Participants can either use Hiking Biji’s app or take photos at all the designated locations while holding up the Taipei Grand Hike sign to record their progression and completion of the challenge, and then submit the digital or photographic evidence to the office.

This year’s event will also recognize people who complete two rounds of the challenge by rewarding them with more prizes upon receiving evidence of their completion of the second round.

For updated news of the Taipei Grand Hike activity, go to the Taipei Grand Hike’s official website.



(Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office photos)