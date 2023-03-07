Vital Signs App Uses Phone Sensors To Measure Blood Pressure, Steps, Respiration Rate And Show Cardiograph

Introduction

The advancement of technology has made it easier to access healthcare services. With the introduction of various health apps, individuals can now monitor their health status from the comfort of their homes. PelMedic Vitals Signs (VS) App is one of the latest health apps that has revolutionized how individuals monitor their vital signs. This app can measure blood pressure, pulse, respiration rate, steps, and sound. It can also show real-time cardiographs as it reads the blood pressure and accurately counts the pulse rate. This article will provide an in-depth review of the PelMedic Vitals Signs (VS) App, its features, and how it works.

PelMedic Vital Signs App Overview

PelMedic Vital Signs App is a medical-grade application that can be installed on smartphones. It is designed to monitor vital signs such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration rate, steps, and sound. The app uses the sensors in the smartphone to measure vital signs accurately. Users can easily place their phones on their chests to measure their blood pressure and view a real-time cardiograph.

Blood Pressure Measurement

PelMedic Vital Signs App measures blood pressure by using the smartphone’s sensors. When the user places the phone on their chest, the app measures the blood pressure by using the accelerometer and gyroscope sensors. The app uses these sensors to detect the vibrations of the chest that occur due to the heartbeat. It then calculates the blood pressure using an algorithm that analyzes the frequency of these vibrations. The result is displayed on the app’s interface, along with a real-time cardiograph.

Pulse Measurement

PelMedic Vital Signs App accurately measures pulse rate by using smartphone sensors. The app uses the camera to detect changes in the color of the user’s fingertip as blood flows through it. The app then analyzes these changes to accurately calculate the pulse rate. The result is displayed on the app’s interface, along with a real-time cardiograph.

Respiration Rate Measurement

PelMedic Vital Signs App measures the respiration rate by using the smartphone’s microphone. The app counts the number of breaths the user takes in a minute by listening to the sound of their breathing. The result is displayed on the app’s interface.

Step Counting

PelMedic Vital Signs App accurately counts the number of steps taken by the user. The app uses the smartphone’s accelerometer sensor to detect the user’s movements. It only counts steps when the user takes a complete step. The result is displayed on the app’s interface.

Sound Measurement

PelMedic Vital Signs App can measure sound levels in the user’s environment. The app uses the smartphone’s microphone to measure the sound levels. The result is displayed on the app’s interface.

Chat with Medical Personnel

PelMedic Vital Signs App allows users to chat with medical personnel within the app. This feature is useful for individuals who need medical assistance or advice. Users can ask questions and get answers from medical professionals.

Google Fit Integration

PelMedic Vital Signs App can be integrated with Google Fit. Google Fit is a health-tracking platform that allows users to track their fitness and health data. This integration allows users to sync their health data with Google Fit, making it easier to keep track of their overall health status.

Subscription Cost

PelMedic Vital Signs App offers a premium subscription at $100 per year. The premium subscription offers additional features such as unlimited data storage and access to medical professionals for consultation.

Conclusion

PelMedic Vital Signs App is a medical-grade application that offers various features to monitor vital signs such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration rate, steps, and sound. The app uses the sensors in the smartphone to measure these vital signs accurately. It offers a real-time cardiograph as it reads blood pressure and accurately counts pulse rates.