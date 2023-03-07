Chou Tzu-yu first Taiwanese artist to achieve 10mn IG followers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜), member of the Korean pop group TWICE has raced to the top of social media as the first Taiwanese artist to achieve 10 million Instagram followers.

Her legion of fans makes her more popular than Jay Chou (周杰倫) and a host of other local celebrities. She opened her Instagram account just 10 months ago, making her achievement even more incredible, per BCC.

Chou, born in Tainan, prefers to go by her first name Tzu-yu (子瑜). She caught the attention of local talent scouts, who encouraged her to move to South Korea to begin training for a K-pop idol group. After working hard in training and tryouts, she made her debut as a member of TWICE in 2015.

Apart from her K-pop duties. Tzu-yu is also a well known fashion model. In 2019, she was chosen by U.S. film review website TC Candler as the “most beautiful face.”

TWICE did not permit personal Instagram accounts until May 16, 2022. Despite her late start on Instagram, she was able to top 10 million followers yesterday. The only other member of TWICE to achieve such a massive following is Japanese-native Momo.

After reaching this milestone, fans left messages congratulating Tzu-yu, taking special pride in her achievement.

Taiwan "King of Pop" Jay Chou has 7.95 million followers, while Taiwan "Queen of Pop" Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) has 4.38 million followers, and Taiwanese band Mayday’s Ashin (陳信宏) has 1.48 million followers.