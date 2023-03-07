Former Taipei City official prosecuted for fraudulent expense claims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taipei City Department of Labor head Chen Hsin-yu (陳信瑜) was prosecuted on Tuesday (March 7) for fraudulent expense claims she made while in office, along with leaking classified information to legislators and other groups.

Chen falsely claimed that NT$22,656 (US$740) of personal expenses were for official government business. This included a fictitious tea date with a Taipei City municipal advisor to claim roughly NT$600 (US$20), according to CNA. Other expenses Chen claimed included a hotpot meal, groceries from Carrefour, items from a Linkou outlet store, and the cost of a Mother’s Day meal.

Prosecutors have also indicted Chen for colluding with Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如), who reportedly told Chen about possible labor regulation infringements at local station Mirror TV, after which Chen launched an investigation into the company. Following the investigation, Chen provided Tsai with confidential information that Tsai then passed to TPP legislator Lai Hsiang Ling (賴香伶), who used the findings to publicly question the station’s political neutrality in March 2022.

The leaked information was used by TPP legislators to hold a press conference in which they questioned Mirror Media’s ties to the DPP and made allegations of possible government interference in the media. It is not clear why Chen made the decision to leak the confidential information to Tsai.

Tsai is best known for her role as a close aide to former DPP-aligned Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who subsequently broke away from the DPP and founded the TPP. Chen’s predecessor for the role of Taipei City Department of Labor head was the TPP’s Lai, who spearheaded the press conference using the leaked information.

Authorities were alerted to the suspected malpractice when Kuomintang legislator Yu Shu-hui (游淑慧) alerted the media that she had received information regarding Chen’s fraudulent expense claims. The Taipei District Prosecutors Office carried out an investigation in July 2022, after which Chen resigned from her position in September of the same year.

Chen has been prosecuted for using her government position for fraudulent means, forging documents, and leaking secrets other than national defense as a civil servant.