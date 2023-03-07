Cancer Screening Market Future Aspect Analysis and Current Trends by 2023 to 2030

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Cancer Screening Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The global cancer screening market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period. The market is expected to return a revenue of USD 152.10 Bn by 2023.

The key players operating in this market are GE healthcare (Illinois), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Abbott Diagnostics (U.S.), F.Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (New Jersey), Qiagen (Germany), Philips (Netherlands) and Illumina (California).

The cancer screening market is witnessing a rapid upsurge due to a rapid rise in the number of cancer cases. There lies an immediate need to seek early diagnosis and precautionary measures. The growth of the market lies in the adoption of innovative screening technologies to cater to the cause. High-scale investments are being adopted by entities on diagnostic instruments along with collaboration with the government to ensure instrument accessibility.

The cancer screening market is segmented based on the type of end users (hospitals, laboratory, independent physicians and clinics), screening type (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy, and endoscopy) and application type (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal). North America and Europe will be the leading regions for the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the cancer screening market while Latin America needs to work on its economic scenario to fulfil the regions growing need for cancer diagnosis.

Key growth factors

The rise in the number of cancer cases and growing awareness among people to seek preventive measures along with government-centered initiatives towards cancer prevention is driving the cancer screening market. Prevention calls for innovative methodologies and technologies to be accessible for early diagnosis.

