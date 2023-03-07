Europe Cancer Screening Market Future Business Opportunities 2023-2030 | F. Hoffman-La- Roche Ltd, Bayer AG

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Europe Cancer Screening Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of (CAGR) of 8.1% resulting in an annual revenue of USD 22.43 Bn during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Key players in the European cancer screening market are F. Hoffman-La- Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, and Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck & co.

Europe after North America is the second largest market leading the cancer screening market.

Increase in the aging population along with the rise in the number of cancer incidences is a key driving factor for the market. Western Europe is moving fast towards the adoption of performance-based remuneration systems.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. The Laboratory segment will witness a progressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023 while the hospital segment will account for the maximum revenue of USD 11.18 billion during the forecast period.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy tests. Genetic, biopsy and endoscopy will be the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer types. Colorectal, kidney, melanoma and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By countries, the market is divided into the United Kingdom (U.K.), France and Germany.

Key growth factors

Rise in the aging population, changing environmental conditions along with the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is contributing to more cancer-related cases.

Threats and key players

Stringent regulations along with regulatory inter and intra state barriers pose many challenges for the region. Lack of associated funding and transparency in medical procedures turn out to be as threats to the market.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the European cancer screening market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the European cancer screening market.

3. Market trends in the European cancer screening market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on type of end users (hospitals, laboratories, independent physicians and clinics) by type of screening (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) by application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on end-users (hospitals, laboratories, independent physicians and clinics) by type of screening type(laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy) by application (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of the cancer screening market by countries UK, Germany and Others (Other parts of Europe) by revenue .

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments by revenue.

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the European market.

