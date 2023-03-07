Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2023-2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Diabetic Nephropathy. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Diabetic Nephropathy study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Diabetic Nephropathy.

The global diabetic nephropathy market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global diabetic nephropathy market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The most severe complication for diabetes patients in terms of morbidity and mortality is diabetic nephropathy, a condition of the kidney glomerulus. Microalbuminuria is the main characteristic of diabetic nephropathy. Patients with diabetes, whether type 1 or type 2, are susceptible to kidney-related issues that impair their kidneys’ typical capacity to eliminate waste products and extra fluid from the body. Diabetes that is not well managed over time might harm blood vessel clusters in the kidneys that filter waste from the blood. High blood pressure and renal damage may result from this.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing geriatric population and rising number of patients suffering from diabetes, chronic renal disease, atherosclerosis, and hypertension drive the global market.

The growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity in different regions of the world boosts global market growth. The National Center for Biotechnology Information reports that 126 million people had diabetic nephropathy in 2010; by 2030, it is projected to affect more than 191 million people.

Diabetes patients worldwide are becoming more aware of early detection of diabetes, healthcare structures are improving, and advanced technology is creating several treatment options for diabetics. Thus, these factors boost global market growth.

The carelessness toward diabetic nephropathy and the limited availability of skilled professionals for treatment may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global market. Numerous medical schools and hospitals had to reorganize all around the world to enhance the number of beds available for patients with COVID-19. Since COVID-19 patients receive priority for treatment, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the diabetic nephropathy market. During the pandemic, drug discovery and development for diabetic nephropathy slowed but did not stop.

Regional Analysis

North America acquired leading revenue in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant over the projected period. As a result of the rising number of patient admissions and increasing chronic kidney diseases. In addition, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness about diabetic nephropathy among diabetic patients.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing number of diabetic nephropathy cases, chronic heart disease patients, and rising prevalence of hypertension.

Scope of the Report

The global diabetic nephropathy market segmentation focuses on Drugs Class, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Drugs Class

Angiotensin-converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Calcium Channel Blocker

Diuretics

Renin Inhibitor

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Type-1 Diabetes

Type-2 Diabetes

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Providers

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacy

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

