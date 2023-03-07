Cancer Screening Market in the U.K. Market to Undertake Strapping Growth at CAGR of the End 2030 | Abbott Healthcare, Agilent

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the global Cancer Screening Market in the U.K. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the global shoe insoles market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The cancer screening market in the U.K. is expected to reach USD Bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The key players operating in the valve market are Abbott Healthcare, Agilent, Becton Dickinson, Biomedical Diagnostics, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bio-Rad.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) stands next to the United States of America (U.S.A.) in coming up with latest technologies to combat the spread of cancer.

Cancer screening market in the U.K. is classified by end users, screening type, and applications. By end users, it is further classified into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. By screening type, it is classified into laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging and endoscopy testing. By application type, it is further classified into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal type.

Key growth factors

Increasing prevalence of cancer, funded initiatives from the government side and the growing trend to follow a sedentary lifestyle are the key growth factors in this region.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the cancer screening market in the U.K.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the cancer screening market in the U.K.

3. Market trends in the cancer screening market in the U.K.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on end users (hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on screening type (laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging and endoscopy testing).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segmentation based on application type (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer).

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

