North America Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Growth, Future Business Opportunities 2023 to 2030

The North America ADAS market is expected to reach USD 9.20 Bn by 2023 with a CAGR of 17.7% during 2018-2023.

The key competitors in the North America ADAS market are Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Bosch, Mobileye and others.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on vehicle, sensor and component.

Based on vehicle, the market is segmented into passenger and commercial vehicles.

Based on sensors, the market is divided into image, radar, lidar and other sensors (ultrasonic,

infrared and laser sensors).

Based on components, the market is classified into adaptive cruise control (ACC), parking assistance (PA), lane departure warning (LDW), tire pressure monitoring (TPM), blind spot detection (BSD), autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and others (adaptive front lighting, drowsiness monitor, forward collision warning, head-up display and driver monitoring systems).

On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into the U.S. and Canada.

Key growth factors

The increasing government initiatives for mandating driver assistance system in order to lower road accidents is expected to proliferate market growth. Higher adoption of these systems in small cars is anticipated to further boost the market demand. Rising levels of technological innovation as well as growing initiatives towards vehicle automation and self-drive cars have raised the demand for driver safety and assistance systems over the past decade. The adoption of ADAS applications such as ACC, BSD, LDW and night vision are leading to reduction in the number of accidents. The ADAS market in North America is expected to grow with a rise in demand for automobiles, especially in the U.S. Major manufacturers exist in this region and combined with the available sophisticated technologies they fuel the ADAS market. Car sales across the U.S. have significantly increased implying a positive prospect of growth in the automotive industry. This industry in Canada is closely linked to that of the U.S., due to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Automotive Products Trade Agreement (APTA). Therefore, the market in this region is also growing.

Threats and key players

The growth of the ADAS market is currently hindered by the growing incidence of software failures in sensors coupled with the high cost of these systems that have acted as major restraining factors for the wide acceptability of these systems. The forward-collision warning systems still have difficulty identifying objects when a vehicle is traveling at high speed. Many of the most promising ADAS applications are still being refined or have not yet hit the market while others are expensive and mostly available in premium cars. But one of the most important factors inhibiting demand could be a lack of consumer awareness. Once consumers become familiar with ADAS, they will prefer cars with these features.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the North America ADAS learning market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of the North America ADAS market.

3. Market trends in the North America ADAS market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on vehicles.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on sensors.

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on components.

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (the U.S. and Canada) market size data for the ADAS market.

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments.

9. Analysis of company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

