Fat Replacers Market Size SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2023-2031

The global fat replacers market size was US$ 3.3 billion in 2021. The global fat replacers market size is forecast to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A non-fat material known as a “fat replacer” has the same properties and capabilities as actual fat. It is a material that tastes like natural fat and has fewer calories than natural fat but poses no health risks. It typically appears in cheese, yogurt, margarine, sauces, dressings, gravies, and baked foods. Carbohydrate, protein, fat-based, and combination are the four categories that make up fat substitutes. Guar gum, dried plum paste, modified food starches, oat fiber, gum Arabic, xanthan gum, carrageenan, and wheat fiber are also components of carbohydrate-based fat substitutes. Protein from milk or egg whites is used to make protein-based fat substitutes. The majority of fat-based fat substitutes are made of fat molecules that have undergone transformations that prevent or limit their absorption in the intestine.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising obesity across the globe and growing awareness about the effect of excessive fat consumption drive the global market.

The increasing demand for low-calorie dietary products and developed food ingredients boosts global market growth.

The rising consumer preference for low-fat products fuels global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the virus from spreading, which disturbed the supply chain and trade of these products.

On the other hand, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was growth in the demand for healthy food products such as fat replacers. As a result, this increased the sales of healthy and nutritious food products since health-conscious consumers consume them to maintain a healthy body.

Regional Analysis

Europe acquired a significant market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. Due to the fact that high consumption of fat replacers and its several types in the U.K. and Germany. Local preferences for fat replacers vary with geographic location. Thus, the increasing choice of nutritious and healthy food products and ready-to-eat products boosts the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have a considerable growth rate over the projected period. As a result of the rising population and growing nutritional requirements per person.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global fat replacers market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods Plc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group PLC.

Koninklijke DSM

Nestl S.A.

Tate & Lyle PLC,

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Corbion NV

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global fat replacers market segmentation focuses on Source, Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Source

Plants

Animals

Segmentation based on Type

Carbohydrate based

Protein based

Fat based

Segmentation based on Application

Bakery and Confectionary

Processed Meat Products

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

